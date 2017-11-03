NEW YORK (AP) -- More than 100 employees of The Associated Press petitioned the company's management on Friday, asking if any sexual harassment complaints had been made against former news executive Michael Oreskes while he was employed there.

Oreskes was ousted this week as newsroom chief of National Public Radio following reports of improprieties when he worked at The New York Times in the 1990s and later at NPR. He worked at the AP from 2008 to 2015, and the agency has not said whether anyone has complained about Oreskes' behavior in that time. Senior Vice President Jessica Bruce said Friday that there have been no agreements, payments or settlements of any kind made in connection with his behavior.

The AP's executive editor, Sally Buzbee, wrote to staff outlining steps they could take if they felt harassed or intimidated.