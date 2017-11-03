NEW YORK (AP) -- The Latest on sexual harassment and abuse allegations against powerful men in the entertainment and media industries (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Netflix says Kevin Spacey is out at "House of Cards" after a series of allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Netflix says in a statement Friday night that it's cutting all ties with Spacey, and will not be involved with any further production of "House of Cards" that includes him.

The company says it will evaluate whether the show will continue without him. Spacey has been the star of the show about political intrigue in Washington since it debuted in 2013.

CNN reported that eight current or former "House of Cards" workers claim that Spacey made the production a "toxic" workplace and one ex-employee alleges the actor sexually assaulted him.

Netflix says it also will not release the film "Gore," starring Spacey, which was in post-production.

Spacey has not been arrested or charged with any crime. His publicist did not immediately return an email message late Friday night seeking comment.

His publicist said earlier this week that Spacey is "taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment."

---

3:30 p.m.

The publisher of The New Republic, Hamilton Fish, resigned Friday amid allegations of sexual harassment.

In a company memo shared with The Associated Press, magazine owner Win McCormack wrote that Fish's resignation was effective immediately and that an internal investigation would continue. Fish, who joined The New Republic in 2016, had been placed on leave of absence last week. He is a former publisher of The Nation.

Fish is among a wave of celebrities and media figures stepping down or being fired since reports in October of alleged harassment and assault by Harvey Weinstein. Others departing include author and former NBC analyst Mark Halperin, former New Republic literary editor Leon Wieseltier and former NPR chief editor Michael Oreskes, who was an AP executive from 2008 to 2015.

Fish did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

---

3:20 p.m.

More than 100 employees of The Associated Press petitioned the company's management on Friday, asking if any sexual harassment complaints had been made against former news executive Michael Oreskes while he was employed there.

Oreskes was ousted this week as newsroom chief of National Public Radio following reports of improprieties when he worked at The New York Times in the 1990s and later at NPR. He worked at the AP from 2008 to 2015, and the agency has not said whether anyone has complained about Oreskes' behavior in that time. Senior Vice President Jessica Bruce said Friday that there have been no agreements, payments or settlements of any kind made in connection with his behavior.

The AP's executive editor, Sally Buzbee, wrote to staff outlining steps they could take if they felt harassed or intimidated.

---

1:10 p.m.

New York City police investigators believe a 2010 rape allegation made against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is "credible" and they are gathering evidence to seek an arrest warrant.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Friday that investigators have interviewed Paz de la Huerta, who publicly accused Weinstein of raping her twice in her apartment.

Boyce said detectives found the "Boardwalk Empire" actress' story believable and corroborated portions of her account.

Speaking at a police briefing, Boyce also said that if Weinstein were in New York now and the assault allegation were recent, "we'd go right away and make the arrest. No doubt."

But he said that since Weinstein was in another state and the allegations were years old, investigators have to gather evidence first.

An email message sent to Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister was not immediately returned.

---

11:10 a.m

London police are investigating an alleged 2008 sexual assault reportedly linked to Kevin Spacey.

Police Friday did not identify Spacey by name but said the department's child abuse and sexual offenses unit is investigating the reported assault after it was referred to police two days ago.

British media including The Sun reported Spacey was the subject of the investigation.

Police released a statement saying it was investigating a 2008 assault in Lambeth. The statement noted police do not identify people who may or may not be subject to investigation.

Asked whether police were investigating Spacey, a spokesman asked for details about the alleged incident and then provided the statement.

London police policy in cases like this is not to respond to questions about individuals but to respond to questions about incidents.

Spacey has not been arrested or charged with any crime. His publicist did not immediately return an email message seeking comment.