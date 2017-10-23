Eagle Herald











Oct 23, 12:31 PM EDT

Proposed NY law aims to protect models from harassment


NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York lawmaker wants to amend the state's anti-discrimination laws to protect models from sexual harassment.

The New York Times reports that the proposal by Democratic Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (NEE'-lee ROH'-zihk) of Queens would make designers, photographers, retailers and others liable for abuses experienced on their watch.

Many New York models have limited legal protections because they're classified as independent contractors.

The issue was brought to Rozic's attention several months ago by the founder of a group called the Model Alliance. It gained prominence as the Harvey Weinstein scandal prompted women from all backgrounds to describe their own experiences.

Numerous models say they've been subjected to lurid behavior, sometimes while in their teens.

Among other things, the proposal would explicitly forbid sexual advances and commentary linked to models' employment.

---

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.