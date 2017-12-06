Eagle Herald











Dec 6, 11:59 AM EST

Here are your options if YouTube vanishes from Amazon gizmos

By ANICK JESDANUN
AP Technology Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Latest News
Here are your options if YouTube vanishes from Amazon gizmos

Google blocks YouTube on Amazon devices in escalating feud

Amazon pushes service that puts Echo in conference rooms

Arkansas judge drops murder charge in Amazon Echo case

Holiday shopping makes the season merry for Jeff Bezos
Latest News
Here are your options if YouTube vanishes from Amazon gizmos

Google blocks YouTube on Amazon devices in escalating feud

YouTube says over 10,000 workers will help curb shady videos

Google's phones and other gadgets have had a bumpy ride
Multimedia
Interactive looks at Google in China

NEW YORK (AP) -- You'll still have ways to watch YouTube service if it disappears from Amazon's Fire TV streaming device.

Google is threatening to pull YouTube from Fire TV as a fierce battle between the two tech heavyweights escalates. The latest dispute is over the e-commerce company's refusal to sell some Google devices that compete with Amazon's products.

If a resolution isn't reached by Jan. 1, Fire TV owners can still watch on phones, tablets or personal computers. That includes Amazon Fire tablets, as Google hasn't threatened to block those yet.

As for streaming TV alternatives, just about any other device will play YouTube. Not all of them will play video from Amazon - though Apple TV just got Amazon's app Wednesday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.