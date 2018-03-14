Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 14, 12:03 PM EDT

Google to ban cryptocurrency and related advertisements

AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Latest News
YouTube tries to crack down on conspiracy videos

Google to ban cryptocurrency and related advertisements

France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices
Multimedia
Interactive looks at Google in China

NEW YORK (AP) -- Google says it is going to ban advertisements for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, as well as related content like trading advice and cryptocurrency wallets.

The new policies, which also ban other complex financial products, will go into effect in June.

The Mountain View, California-based company announced the change Wednesday.

The move follows a similar step by Facebook earlier this year. The social networking giant updated its ad policy in January to ban financial products often associated with deceptive practices, including those involving cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.