Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 2, 1:49 PM EDT

Prominent VC Dave McClure apologizes for offensive behavior


NEW YORK (AP) -- Silicon Valley investor Dave McClure says he is sorry for making "inappropriate advances" toward several women in workplace situations and is giving up leadership of the venture capital fund he co-founded, 500 Startups.

McClure's apology - titled "I'm a Creep. I'm Sorry" - follows a New York Times report on sexual harassment in the tech industry that described offensive behavior by McClure and other prominent venture investors.

Reports of sexism in the industry are not new, but more women are speaking out.

In June, several female entrepreneurs told the trade publication The Information of harassment by a partner at the VC firm Binary Capital; he and another partner resigned a week ago. A former Uber engineer also outlined a culture of harassment at the company. Uber's CEO has since resigned .

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.