Nov 1, 12:05 PM EDT

Airlines see Thanksgiving travel rising 3 percent


Get ready for bigger airport crowds over Thanksgiving this year.

The main trade group for U.S. airlines predicts that 28.5 million Americans will fly over a 12-day period around the holiday, an increase of 3 percent over last year.

Airlines for America officials said Wednesday that the Sunday after Thanksgiving will be the busiest travel day, with about 2.9 million people flying.

The group says that airlines are adding slightly more seats than the expected increase in travelers.

