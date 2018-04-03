Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 3, 7:42 PM EDT

The Latest: US technology think tank is unhappy with tariffs

AP Photo
AP Photo/Andy Wong

Interactive
Made in China: Too Many Imports Too Soon?
Latest News
The Latest: US technology think tank is unhappy with tariffs

The Latest: Internet Association skeptical of new tariffs

US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports

Huawei reports strong sales push 2017 profit up 28.1 percent

Chinese state TV shows insurance tycoon admitting guilt
Document
Review of U.S.-China Trade
Latest News
The Latest: US technology think tank is unhappy with tariffs

The Latest: Internet Association skeptical of new tariffs

US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports

South Korea seeking clarity on Trump comments on trade deal

White House claims win in Korea trade deal, faces skepticism
Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
Zimbabwe's leader thanks China's Xi, pledges to boost ties

China tells N. Korea official Beijing supports its US summit

A glance at US products affected by Chinese tariff hikes

China raises tariffs on US pork, fruit in trade dispute

Vietnam, China urge restraint in disputes in S. China Sea
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the Trump administration's proposed 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports to protest Beijing's alleged theft of American technology. (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a U.S. think tank for science and technology policy, is cautioning the administration against imposing tariffs on Chinese goods that the foundation says support U.S. productivity.

"The Trump administration is right to push back against China's abuse of economic and trade policy," its president, Robert Atkinson, said in a statement. "The list of tariffs that USTR has proposed today would hurt companies in the U.S. by raising the prices and reducing consumption of the capital equipment they rely on to produce their goods and services.

Atkinson added:

"The focus should be on things that will create the most leverage over China without raising prices and dampening investment in the kinds of machinery, equipment, and other technology that drives innovation and productivity across the economy."

---

7:05 p.m.

The Chinese embassy in Washington says it "strongly condemns" the Trump administration's planned tariffs. In a statement, the embassy says the proposal "serves neither China's interest, not the U.S. interest, even less the interest of the global economy."

And it hinted that Beijing would retaliate with trade sanctions of its own: "As the Chinese saying goes, it is only polite to reciprocate."

The embassy said China would seek relief from the World Trade Organization and "take corresponding measures of equal scale and strength against U.S. products in accordance with Chinese law."

---

6:45 p.m.

The U.S.-China Business Council has long complained that China's policies have discriminated against U.S. technology companies. But the council argues that the latest proposed tariffs against Beijing are not the answer.

"Unilateral tariffs may do more harm than good and do little to address the problems in China (intellectual property) and tech transfer policies," said John Frisbie, president of the council.

---

5:54 p.m.

The Trump administration is recommending 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports to protest Beijing's alleged theft of American technology.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has issued a list targeting 1,300 Chinese products, including industrial robots and telecommunications equipment. But the proposed tariffs wouldn't take effect before a public comment period ends May 11.

The move is the latest in a series of aggressive actions the administration has taken to combat what it calls unfair trade practices by China and other countries. American businesses worry that the administration's moves will draw painful retaliatory sanctions.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.