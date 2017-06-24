WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the guests as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin's) married a Scottish actress.

Mnuchin exchanged vows Saturday night with Louise Linton at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington.

Mrs. Trump wore a pink blush dress and the president was in a tux. Vice President Mike Pence also attended.

The 54-year-old Mnuchin worked for the Goldman Sachs investment firm for nearly two decades before founding a hedge fund. He also ran a company that invested in Hollywood movies and was finance chairman of Trump's presidential campaign.

The 36-year-old Linton has appeared in movies and TV shows. Mnuchin also produced movies before joining the government.

It's Mnuchin's third marriage and the second for Linton.