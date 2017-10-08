Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 8, 5:21 PM EDT

White House to order expansion of health care option

By KEN THOMAS and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House is finalizing an executive order that would expand health plans offered by associations to allow individuals to pool together and buy insurance outside their states. That move follows failed efforts by Congress to overhaul the health care system.

President Donald Trump has long asserted that selling insurance across state lines would trigger competition that brings down premiums for people buying their own policies. Experts say that's not guaranteed, partly because health insurance reflects local medical costs, which vary widely around the country.

Trump was expected to sign the executive order next week.

