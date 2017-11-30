Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 30, 8:14 AM EST

Trump lashes out at wrong Theresa May on Twitter

AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Dunham

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is lashing out at British Prime Minister Theresa May in a dispute over his tweets. Problem is, he initially picked on the wrong Theresa May.

Trump was responding to May's criticism of his decision to tweet anti-Muslim videos.

Online archives of Trump's tweets show the president tweeted Wednesday night to a Twitter user with the handle @theresamay. That user is identified as a woman with a different last name who has only six followers.

That tweet was soon deleted and Trump sent a new message to May's correct Twitter handle, @theresa-may. He told May not to focus on him and instead worry about "destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom."

Associated Press Writer Patrick Mairs in Philadelphia contributed to this story.

