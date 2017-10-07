NEW YORK (AP) -- A financial report filed with the British government shows Donald Trump is losing millions for a third year in a row on a couple of his biggest investments: his Scottish golf resorts.

A report from Britain's Companies House shows losses last year at the two resorts more than doubled to 17.6 million pounds ($23 million). Revenue also fell sharply.

The company attributed the results partly to having shut down its Turnberry resort for half the year while fixing up a course.

Trump's company has struggled since it ventured into Scotland a dozen years ago. The company lost a court fight to stop an offshore windmill farm, drew objections from the environmental regulators over building plans and appears at risk of losing a bid to host the coveted Scottish Open.