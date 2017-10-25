Eagle Herald











CBS names Jeff Glor as evening news anchor


NEW YORK (AP) -- CBS has named Jeff Glor as the new anchor of the "CBS Evening News."

The network on Wednesday appointed the 42-year-old Glor to a job that has been held by Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather, Bob Schieffer, Katie Couric and, most recently, Scott Pelley. Glor, from upstate New York, has been with CBS News for 10 years as a reporter and fill-in anchor on various broadcasts and CBS' digital operation.

The "CBS Evening News" has been a distant third to the ABC and NBC newscasts, which led to Pelley's ouster. Anthony Mason has filled in for the past several months. Mason will continue as an evening news reporter and co-host of CBS' Saturday morning broadcast.

Glor will compete with David Muir at ABC and Lester Holt at NBC.

