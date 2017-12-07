Eagle Herald











CBS, HBO, Netflix, among 2018 duPont-Columbia award winners


NEW YORK (AP) -- A mixture of legacy journalism and new media with emerging platforms are among the winners of the 2018 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards, honored for their work in broadcast, digital and documentary journalism.

Columbia's Graduate School of Journalism announced this year's 16 winners on Thursday.

They include media newcomer Netflix and filmmaker Ava DuVernay for the feature-length documentary "13."

CBS News won two awards, one for its Syrian war coverage by veteran correspondent Elizabeth Palmer and the other for a two-part "60 Minutes" report from inside the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

Cable outlets also were represented, including "HBO Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" for its investigation into the International Olympic Committee

Marking its 76th year, the awards will be presented on Jan. 16 at Columbia.

