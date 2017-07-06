Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 6, 10:06 PM EDT

Fox Business anchor suspended during investigation

AP Photo
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Fox Business anchor suspended during investigation

Finder of potential game-changing Earhart pix tells story

Nielsen's top programs for June 26-July 2

'America's Got Talent' laps the television field

NBC's Richard Engel steps out with themed series

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A Fox Business Network anchor has been suspended after reportedly being accused of sexual harassment.

The network said Thursday it suspended "Making Money" anchor Charles Payne pending an investigation, but didn't provide any details.

The Los Angeles Times, citing two anonymous sources, reported that Payne had been accused of harassment by a female political analyst who appeared on Fox Business.

In a statement, the network said it has a "zero tolerance policy" for any professional misconduct. It said steps are being taken to resolve the matter in a timely fashion.

An attorney for Payne didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night on the investigation by parent company 21st Century Fox.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.