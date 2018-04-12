Eagle Herald











'Fox & Friends': Influence comes with the president's ear

NEW YORK (AP) -- The boss at "Fox & Friends" says it's important not to be preoccupied with who is watching, even if it's the most powerful person in the world.

It's clear through President Donald Trump's Twitter feed that he watches regularly and reacts to what he sees on the Fox News Channel program. But the show's executive producer, Gavin Hadden, says that if the staff starts thinking too much about that, it probably won't put on the best show it can.

One of the hosts, Ainsley Earhardt, says Trump is in the back of her mind as a potential viewer, but she doesn't let it affect what she does.

The show is essentially what it has been for 20 years, a talk show about news that spreads a conservative point of view.

