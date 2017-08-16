WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump administration has added a Kashmiri militant group fighting to end Indian rule in the disputed Himalayan region to several terrorism blacklists. , The designation blocks any assets the group may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bars Americans from doing business with it.

The State and Treasury departments said Wednesday they had designated Hizbul Mujahideen a foreign terrorist organization and also added it to list of specially designated global terrorist groups. Hizbul Mujahideen is the largest of Kashmir's militant groups. Its founder, Syed Salahuddin, was designated a terrorist by the U.S. in June, ahead of a visit to Washington by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Salahuddin has vowed to continue fighting until India relinquishes control of Kashmir.