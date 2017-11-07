Eagle Herald











Nov 7, 7:00 AM EST

Film critics bar Disney from awards over L.A. Times dispute

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Four prominent film critics groups say they will bar Walt Disney Co. films from receiving awards consideration over the company's decision to bar the Los Angeles Times from advance screenings of its films and access to its talent.

Disney said last week the Times disregarded "basic journalistic standards" in a series of reports on the relationship between the city of Anaheim and Disneyland Resort.

In a joint statement released early Tuesday, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the New York Film Critics Circle, the Boston Society of Film Critics and the National Society of Film Critics denounced Disney's decision, saying it "should gravely concern all who believe in the importance of a free press, artists included." The groups say Disney films won't be considered for awards until the blackout of the Times is lifted.

A company spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

