NEW YORK (AP) -- Three high-level foreign exchange executives and a currency trader have left Wells Fargo, the bank that has been through several investigations after a scandal over millions of fake accounts and another over auto insurance practices.

Wells Fargo confirmed Friday that the employees from the investment bank side of the business were no longer with the firm but would not say if they were fired. The departures were first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which cited unidentified people familiar with the matter as saying they had been fired amid an investigation.

The bank has been trying to move beyond problems in its consumer banking operations that have tarnished its brand. It has paid millions in fines and settlements, and investigations at the state and federal level are still pending.