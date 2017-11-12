Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Iran-Iraq border area


TEHRAN, Iran (AP) -- Iranian state TV says a 7.2-magnitude earthquake has jolted the region near the border between Iran and Iraq.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the quake on its website, placing its epicenter at around 32km (19 miles) outside the Iraqi city of Halabja, and issuing an "orange" alert for "shaking-related fatalities and economic losses."

The semi-official Iranian ILNA news agency reported that at least 14 provinces had been impacted earthquake.

Iranian social media was abuzz with posts of people evacuating their homes, especially from the cities of Ghasr-e Shirin (near Iraqi border) and Kermanshah.

Faramarz Akbari, Ghasr-e Shirin's governor, said that six people had died and scores more injured, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Esmail Najar, head of Iran's National Disaster Management Organization, said "some injured people might be buried under the rubble in Ghasr-e Shirin".

Iran is prone to near daily quakes as it sits on many major fault lines. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

