Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 6, 9:17 AM EST

Afghan officials say at least 7 miners killed by gunman


Latest News
Afghan officials say at least 7 miners killed by gunman

Afghan official: Police officer killed in a bomb blast

Afghan refugees coming to California struggle with PTSD
Multimedia
US troops spending Christmas
Multimedia
Chile mine, key dates, miner profiles

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) -- The provincial governor of Afghanistan's Baghlan province has said that an unknown gunman has killed 12 coal miners.

Abdul Satar Barez said the Friday attack occurred in the province's Tala Wa Barfak district as the miners were on their way back to their villages after work. The unknown gunman killed 12 and wounded five, Barez said, adding that an investigation was underway in the area bereft of security posts. He did not elaborate.

Faiz Mohammad Amiri, the district's governor, put the number of miners killed at seven and blamed the attack on the Taliban. He said all the miners were from the minority Shiite Hazara group.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.