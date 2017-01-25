Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 25, 5:09 AM EST

Taliban tell Trump: 'it's time to leave Afghanistan'


KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) -- In a long rambling letter, the spokesman for the Taliban is telling U.S. President Donald Trump that it's time to leave Afghanistan.

The letter, emailed to journalists Wednesday, was written on behalf of the so-called Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's spokesman, warns Trump that peace will be elusive as long as foreign troops are on Afghan soil.

He adds that independence from foreign dominance is "the only asset" that an impoverished nation like Afghanistan truly has.

Written in English, as well as Afghanistan's two prominent languages Dari and Pashto, the four-page letter waxed on about Afghanistan's history, its numerous defeats of invading armies and the reported corruption widespread in Afghanistan today.

