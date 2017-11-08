DANANG, Vietnam (AP) -- Foreign and trade ministers of 21 Pacific Rim economies are meeting in Danang, Vietnam, hoping to reach a consensus on open markets and other strategic issues ahead of their regional summit on Friday.

Vietnam's foreign minister Pham Binh Minh started out the talks on Wednesday by underscoring the challenges faced by the members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum despite recent improvements in regional and global growth.

He noted the recovery from the global crisis was not complete. Many in the region worry over how efforts to boost productivity through automation might affect their own lives.

But he said Vietnam has benefited greatly from APEC's work.

The Vietnamese trade minister said he hoped the ministers would draft a strong message in favor of free and open trade and investment.