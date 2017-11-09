Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 9, 1:49 AM EST

The Latest: Talks to salvage Pacific trade pact underway


Multimedia
Learn About the APEC Summit
Latest News
The Latest: Talks to salvage Pacific trade pact underway

Trade issues, North Korea in focus at Asia-Pacific summit

Pacific Rim ministers extend talks ahead of APEC summit

Troops, residents of Vietnam's Hoi An clean up from floods

DANANG, Vietnam (AP) -- The Latest on the summit of 21 Pacific Rim economies in Vietnam (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Talks aimed at salvaging a Pacific Rim trade pact rejected by President Donald Trump have resumed on the sidelines of a regional summit in Vietnam.

Trade and foreign ministers of 11 members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership met Thursday seeking to agree in principle on how to proceed without U.S. involvement after Trump pulled out earlier this year.

The meeting is being held on the sidelines of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, whose annual summit in Danang, Vietnam, begins on Friday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.