Oct 17, 1:05 AM EDT

Australia rejects clean energy target for cheaper power


CANBERRA, Australia (AP) -- The Australian government has rejected a plan to generate 42 percent of its energy from renewable sources and will instead pursue cheaper and more reliable power.

Conservation groups on Tuesday condemned the ruling conservative coalition for rejecting the renewable energy target for 2030 that was recommended this year by Australia's chief scientist to comply with the Paris climate change agreement.

Instead, the government said it would require power companies to provide a certain minimum amount of power from reliable sources such as coal, gas and hydroelectric generation. Reliance on solar and wind generation would be limited according to the needs of each state for guarantee of supply.

There would be no more subsidies paid to wind and solar generators from 2020, in a move to reduce power bills for consumers.

