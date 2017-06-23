Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 23, 4:31 AM EDT

Khmer Rouge leaders deliver closing defense at trial

AP Photo
AP Photo/Heng Sinith

Multimedia
Khmer Rouge Tribunals
Funding Lost For Children's School Meals
Disabled Volleyball Team Goes For Gold
Prosecutors urge life imprisonment for Khmer Rouge leaders
Interactive
Accused profiles and victims video

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) -- The former head of state of Cambodia's 1970s Khmer Rouge regime has rejected the charges of genocide and other crimes against him, saying they were concocted by the country's traditional enemy, neighboring Vietnam.

The 85-year-old Khieu Samphan delivered closing remarks Friday at his U.N.-assisted trial. He denied knowing about crimes including forced marriage and the fate of minorities while the Khmer Rouge held power, saying he only discovered them after the regime's fall in 1979.

His 90-year-old co-defendant Nuon Chea did not appear in court, but through his lawyer called the tribunal a show trial.

The two men already received life sentences in 2014 for crimes against humanity. Some 1.7 million people are estimated to have died as a result of the communist group's extremist policies.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.