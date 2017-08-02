Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 2, 10:36 PM EDT

Australian gets 1 year in jail in Cambodia surrogacy case


PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) -- A Cambodian court has sentenced an Australian woman to one and a half years in prison for providing commercial surrogacy services in the country.

Cambodia banned commercial surrogacy last year after becoming a popular destination for would-be parents seeking women to give birth to their children.

Tammy Davis-Charles was arrested in November. She was convicted on Thursday and sentenced.

