Australian gets 1 year in jail in Cambodia surrogacy case
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) -- A Cambodian court has sentenced an Australian woman to one and a half years in prison for providing commercial surrogacy services in the country.
Cambodia banned commercial surrogacy last year after becoming a popular destination for would-be parents seeking women to give birth to their children.
Tammy Davis-Charles was arrested in November. She was convicted on Thursday and sentenced.
