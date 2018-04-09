Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 9, 8:28 AM EDT

China state media say 4 popular news apps suspended


Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
China bans exports to North Korea of weapons-related goods

UN, Singapore concerned about rising trade tensions

US-China trade rift could squeeze growth and hurt consumers

China-US tariff spat: Mostly losers, but some winners too

What's at stake in China-US trade dispute
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

BEIJING (AP) -- Four popular Chinese news apps have been temporarily removed from the Android store in China following an order from regulators to tighten control over the spread of information, state media reported Monday.

Toutiao, Phoenix News, NetEase News and Tiantian Kuaibao suspended their downloading services before 3 p.m. on Monday, the Beijing Daily newspaper said on its microblog.

It said Toutiao will be suspended for three weeks and will resume service on April 30, while Phoenix will be taken down for two weeks, NetEase for one week and Tiantian for three days. Users can still download the apps from Apple's App Store.

Android phones are far more common in China and the government has great sway over domestic communications and Internet platforms.

Further details on the regulatory measure were not immediately available and calls to the government's oversight body, the Cyberspace Administration of China, rang unanswered on Monday.

China maintains tight control over news sources and heavily censors the internet for content related to gambling, pornography, dissident politics, criticism of the government and other perceived social ills.

On April 4, executives of Toutiao and live streaming app Kuaishou were told by the State Administration of Radio and Television to remove "violent, erotic content" on the websites, cease adding new upload accounts and investigate the current ones.

According to SART, Toutiao and Kuaishou have long been ignoring the law by expanding their video program services without proper licenses, and were streaming "programs that violated social morality."

Toutiao announced on April 6 that it had deleted more than 10,000 short videos and 4,800 problematic accounts and added 1,700 sensitive words for video censoring.

On April 6, Kuaishou also published hiring information on several websites to recruit 3,000 people for content review and editing. Priority was to be given to applicants with reliable political backgrounds, especially members of the ruling Communist Party or its youth league.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.