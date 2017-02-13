Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 13, 6:36 AM EST

Chinese auto sales weaken in January as sales tax rises

By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer

Interactive
Made in China: Too Many Imports Too Soon?
Latest News
Chinese auto sales weaken in January as sales tax rises

China's exports jump 7.9 pct in January from year earlier

China's foreign reserves fall to 6-year low after outflow

Shares linked to missing China billionaire slump

China manufacturing activity in January close to 2-year high
Document
Governors' letter seeking federal help for auto industry (PDF)
Multimedia
Toyota recall
50 Years of Honda in the U.S.
Look at Detroit automakers
The Cars That Made Chrysler Famous
Latest News
Ford reveals new aluminum-sided Expedition SUV
Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
China blames US, South Korea for North Korea missile launch

Pentagon says US, Chinese air encounter unintentional

In shift, Trump tells Xi he will honor 'one China' policy

Chinese ambassador says more funds to flow to Philippines

Hong Kong bishop hints at Vatican deal with China
Multimedia
Pick-Your-Own-Parts Salvage Yard
Cadillac Queen
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

BEIJING (AP) -- China's auto sales shrank in January following a sales tax increase, an industry group reported Monday.

Sales in the world's biggest auto market declined 1.1 percent from a year earlier to 2.2 million, compared to December's 9.1 percent expansion, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 0.2 percent from a year ago to 2.5 million.

China's auto sales rose 15 percent last year after Beijing cut in half a 10 percent sales tax on small-engine vehicles. The government restored part of that reduction in January, raising the tax from 5 percent to 7.5 percent.

Demand for SUVs helped to offset weakness in sedan sales.

SUV sales rose 10.5 percent in January to 881,000, while sedan sales shrank 3 percent to 1.1 million, according to CAAM. Sales of lower-priced Chinese brand SUVs rose 15.2 percent to 543,000.

China's trade figures can be distorted by the Lunar New Year holiday, which falls at different times in January and February each year. This year, the two-week holiday began Jan. 27, depressing retail activity in January, while last year's break didn't begin until Feb. 7.

"January was an unusual month with the earlier timing of the Chinese New Year holiday and the impact of the reduced tax incentive," Ford Motor Co.'s vice president for sales, Peter Fleet, said in a statement last week.

- General Motors Co. reported earlier that January sales of GM-brand vehicles by the company and its Chinese partners fell 24 percent to 321,264. It blamed the Lunar New Year sales lull.

- Ford Motor Co. said its sales were off 32 percent at 88,432 vehicles.

- BMW AG, Europe's biggest luxury brand, said sales of BMW- and Mini-brand vehicles rose 18.2 percent to 51,345, exceeding 50,000 for the first time.

- Nissan Motor Co., the most popular Japanese brand in China, said sales declined 6.2 percent from a year earlier to 119,411 vehicles.

- Toyota Motor Co. said its sales rose 8.1 percent to 101,800.

---

Online:

China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (in Chinese): www.caam.org.cn

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.