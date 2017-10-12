Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 12, 2:51 AM EDT

Property tycoon


Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
Property tycoon

China protests US Navy sailing near South China Sea claims

Report: China catching up to US in foreign aid flow

Taiwan leader: Protect regional stability amid China tension

Philippines apologizes to China over wrong Taiwan logo
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

HONG KONG (AP) -- China's best known report on personal riches says property tycoon Xu Jiayin has become the country's wealthiest person, knocking billionaire Wang Jianlin off the top spot.

The Hurun Report estimated that Xu's wealth nearly quadrupled to $43 billion. Xu is the founder of developer Evergrande, based in the southern city of Guangzhou.

The report released Thursday said Wang fell to fifth place as his wealth shrank 28 percent to $23 billion.

The change reflects Beijing's efforts to tighten up on companies piling up debt to make marquee investments abroad and instead encourage entrepreneurs to focus on domestic growth.

Wang's Dalian Wanda Group started as a real estate developer and then branched out by acquiring a Hollywood studio, U.S. cinema chains, Spanish soccer teams and a British yachtmaker.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.