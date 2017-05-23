Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Moody's cuts China rating citing rising debt, slowing growth


Made in China: Too Many Imports Too Soon?
Trade deal feeds China taste for beef, won't close deficit
HONG KONG (AP) -- Credit rating agency Moody's has cut its credit rating for China, citing slowing economic growth and rising debt that it says will erode the country's financial strength.

Moody's said Wednesday that it is downgrading its long-term rating for China one notch to A1 from Aa3.

The agency warned that China's economy-wide debt is expected to rise further over the coming years while the government's direct debt burden rises to 45 percent of the economy by 2020 from about 40 percent in 2018.

Moody's said Beijing's economic reform program won't suffice to offset the rising leverage, given the authorities' tendency to use debt-fueled stimulus to spur growth.

However, the agency changed its outlook to stable from negative, saying risks are now balanced and growth will likely remain relatively strong.

