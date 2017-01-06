SHANGHAI (AP) -- The top U.S. drug enforcement official plans to visit China next week, a sign of intensifying efforts to stop the flow of deadly synthetic drugs from China to the United States.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration confirmed Friday that acting administrator Chuck Rosenberg will visit Beijing, Guangzhou and Hong Kong from Jan. 9-12, at the invitation of China's Ministry of Public Security.

Russell Baer, a DEA Special Agent in Washington, said the visit aims to raise awareness and "continue to build strong relationships" with Chinese counterparts.

U.S. officials point to China as the top source country for synthetic opioids like fentanyl and its precursors, which have been fueling a drug abuse epidemic. Chinese officials dispute those claims, noting the U.S. has produced little data to support its case.