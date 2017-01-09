Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 9, 11:45 PM EST

China pledges further cuts in excess steel, coal production


Interactive
Made in China: Too Many Imports Too Soon?
Latest News
China pledges further cuts in excess steel, coal production

What it means if Trump names China a currency manipulator
Latest Business News
China pledges further cuts in excess steel, coal production

Ford adding diesel engine, other features to F-150

Rates fall at weekly US Treasury bill auction

Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Motorcycle brand

Camry redesigned: a look back at America's top-selling car
Multimedia
A district summary of the Beige Book
Measuring economic stress by county nationwide
Mall malaise: shoppers browse, but don't buy
Unemployment by the numbers
Family struggles with father's unemployment
Saying an affordable goodbye
Hard times hit small car dealer
Latest Economic News
China pledges further cuts in excess steel, coal production

UK pound slides after May appears to signal 'hard Brexit'

Eurozone unemployment holds steady in November

German exports, industrial production show encouraging gains

Obama's final jobs report: Big pay gain, slower hiring

A decade of US job gains and losses, at a glance

Unemployment drops for black and Asian Americans

Where Americans found jobs: Health care and restaurants

India's economic growth projected to slow to 7.1 percent

US services companies saw solid growth in December
Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
China's Xinjiang tightening border amid terrorist threats

China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's president

McDonald's sells China business in deal worth up to $2.1B

Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

Gas outburst in central China coal mine kills 12
Interactives
Greece's Debt Threatens to Spread
State budget
gaps map
Auto industry problems trickle down, punish Tennessee county
Women give old Derby hats a makeover in tough economy
S.C. town deals with highest unemployment in South
How mortgages were bundled and sold as securities
Tracking the $700 billion financial bailout
Tracking the year's job losses
State-by-state foreclosures since 2007
Credit crisis explained
Presidents and their economic legacies
Lexicon of the financial crisis
Americans' addiction to debt
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

BEIJING (AP) -- China's top economic planner pledged Tuesday to continue cutting steel and coal production that have been a source of trade friction with many countries.

China reached targets for cuts last year, Xu Shaoshi, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, said, adding that millions of steel and coal workers have been transferred to other jobs.

Other industries such as cement and glass are also "actively" cutting capacity, Xu said.

China's trade partners blame the country for dumping excess steel, coal, cement and glass on world markets. President-elect Donald Trump has engaged in a war of words with Beijing, accusing China of unfair trade practices and threatening punishing tariffs.

Chinese leaders say they are working to solve excess capacity but acknowledge the impact on state workers.

China's economy is estimated to have grown roughly 6.7 percent last year, Xu said.

Inflation rose 2 percent last year, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Tuesday, expanding faster than in 2015, when it rose 1.4 percent.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.