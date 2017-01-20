Eagle Herald











Jan 20, 1:11 AM EST

Paramount inks $1B film co-finance deal with 2 Chinese firms

By KELVIN CHAN
AP Business Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Nick Ut

Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
Beijing to spend $2.7 billion on cleaning capital's air

China notes progress in ties under US President Obama

China defends trade stance after Trump appointee's criticism

Japan hotel chain under fire over denial of Rape of Nanking

China calls on US to bar Taiwan from Trump inauguration
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Paramount inks $1B film co-finance deal with 2 Chinese firms

Marathon bombing film productions won't detail tax credits

Streaming giants play hero and villain in Oscar season

'An Inconvenient Sequel' kicks off climate-focused Sundance

Stars of 'Hidden Figures' among SAG Awards presenters
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

HONG KONG (AP) -- Paramount Pictures said Friday it has inked a co-financing deal with two Chinese companies for the Hollywood studio's slate of movies over the next three years.

Under the terms of the deal, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media will also set up an office on Paramount's lot later this year, the studio said in a statement.

The Chinese companies will provide roughly $1 billion to finance at least 25 percent of Paramount's films, according to a person familiar with the deal who was not allowed to speak publicly.

Film industry publications cited the same figures.

Paramount is planning to produce 15 to 17 films in 2017.

It's the latest China-Hollywood tie-up, as both sides aim to beef up their presence in each other's movie industries.

Chinese investors have been expanding into entertainment companies overseas in a bid to boost the country's international cultural influence, also known as "soft power," as well as acquire expertise. Foreign producers, meanwhile, are seeking greater access to China's growing film market.

Last year, Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group teamed up with Sony Pictures to make big-budget films while Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners partnered with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group's media arm to co-produce films for global audiences.

Paramount Pictures has already cooperated with Huahua on several films including "Transformers: the Age of Extinction" and "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back." Shanghai Film Group was an investor in the latter movie.

Paramount, whose corporate parent Viacom was embroiled last year in a bitter management battle, has been struggling to produce hits.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.