Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 4, 6:44 AM EST

Apple, Google at China internet fest shows lure of market


Interactive
Made in China: Too Many Imports Too Soon?
Latest News
Apple, Google at China internet fest shows lure of market

Chinese drone maker denies giving data to government

US joins trade fight against China at WTO

Survey: Chinese manufacturing heats up in November

Trump administration pursues antidumping case against China
Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
Canada's Trudeau in China on visit focused on trade

Myanmar's Suu Kyi meets China's Xi as Rohingya censure grows

China criticizes US opposition to WTO market economy status

10 killed in fire in north China port city

China vows improvements after kindergarten abuse scandal
Latest News
Apple, Google at China internet fest shows lure of market

Sports betting case could pay off for internet gambling

China says ex-top internet regulator under investigation
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

HONG KONG (AP) -- The high-profile attendance of the leaders of Apple and Google at a Chinese conference promoting Beijing's vision of a censored internet highlights the dilemma for Western tech companies trying to expand in an increasingly lucrative but restricted market.

The weekend event in Wuzhen, a historic canal town outside Shanghai, marked the first time chiefs of two of the world's biggest tech companies have attended the annual state-run World Internet Conference.

Apple CEO Tim Cook told the gathering his company was proud to work with Chinese partners to build a "common future in cyberspace."

His and Google CEO Sundar Pichai's presence along with other business leaders, diplomats and other experts helped bestow credibility on Beijing's preferred version of an internet sharply at odds with Silicon Valley's dedication to unrestricted access.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.