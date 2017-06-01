SHANGHAI (AP) -- A Chinese company that makes shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brands is denying allegations of excessive overtime and low wages made by three activists who have been arrested or disappeared.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Hua Haifeng, an investigator for China Labor Watch, had been arrested on a charge of illegal surveillance while his two colleagues are missing. They were investigating Huajian Group factories in the southern Chinese cities of Ganzhou and Dongguan.

Long Shan, a spokeswoman for the Huajian Group, said in an email to AP "we are shocked" by the allegations. She says: "As a renowned global media outlet, you have put out many untrue reports not based on facts and without our consent."

Long says the company had stopped producing Ivanka Trump shoes months ago.