AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jun 26, 6:32 AM EDT

China's jailed Nobel Peace laureate given medical parole

By DIDI TANG
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Kin Cheung
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Nobel Prize Winners

Nobel News
China's jailed Nobel Peace laureate given medical parole

Was Dylan too freewheelin' in borrowing for Nobel lecture?
Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
China's jailed Nobel Peace laureate given medical parole

China sentences 16 from Australia's Crown Resorts to prison

China landslide site evacuated over concerns of 2nd slide

China sentences 3 Australian Crown Resorts staff to prison

The Latest: 3 Australian Crown Resorts employees sentenced
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

BEIJING (AP) -- Imprisoned Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo has been transferred to a hospital after being diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer, his former lawyer said Monday.

Liu, 61, was in stable condition at a hospital in the northeastern city of Shenyang, lawyer Mo Shaoping told The Associated Press. Liu was diagnosed on May 23 and prison authorities then allowed him the medical parole, Mo said.

Liu, China's best-known political prisoner, was sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted of inciting state subversion in 2009 for writing and disseminating Charter '08, a document calling for democracy.

The following year, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize by the Norway-based Nobel committee, a move that greatly angered the Chinese government. In April, Beijing normalized relations with Oslo after a six-year hiatus.

It was not immediately clear if Liu was being allowed visits at the China Medical University No. 1 Affiliated Hospital in Shenyang. Mo said he believed Liu's wife, Liu Xia, had traveled to the city.

Geng Shuang, a spokesman for China's foreign ministry, said Monday he was not aware of the latest development in Liu's case.

The news of Liu's diagnosis shocked and saddened fellow human rights activists in China.

"It's known that Liu Xiaobo and his family have made a tremendous sacrifice for the cause of freedom and democracy in China," said Shanghai-based legal scholar Zhang Xuezhong. "This is unfortunate news for him and his family, and it's a blow to China's democracy movement, as so many people have placed hope in him, and rightfully so."

Zhang said no effort should be spared in treating Liu, and his family must be fully informed of his treatment plans. "His life is so important that I think he should get the best possible treatment with full knowledge of his family, even if his family has to make agreements" with the government, Zhang said.

Guo Yuhua, a professor of sociology at the elite Tsinghua Univeristy in Beijing, said she was angered by the news. "Those with conscience have given so much to this country, yet they are persecuted by the totalitarian rule," she told AP. "Those who have done evil will sooner or later be held accountable, and written into the history to be spat on forever."

She urged Beijing to provide the best medical treatment for Liu and facilitate his travel if he and his family wish to seek treatment outside China. "Life and dignity should be first and foremost in this case," Guo said.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.