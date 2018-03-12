Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 12, 2:09 AM EDT

Seoul envoy in China for talks on North Korea developments


Seoul envoy in China for talks on North Korea developments

Seoul envoy in China for talks on North Korea developments

BEIJING (AP) -- South Korea's national security director was meeting with top officials from North Korea's closest ally China on Monday following word of a possible summit between President Donald Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong Un.

Chung Eui-yong briefed top foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi on the recent inter-Korean talks and was to meet later in the day with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Chung announced last week that Trump had said that he would meet Kim by May "to achieve permanent denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula.

Chung said Kim told the South Koreans during talks in Pyongyang that he's "committed to denuclearization" and pledged that "North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests."

Suh Hoon, chief of South Korea's spy agency, was also visiting Japan to brief officials there on the progress in talks.

North Korea's foreign trade, more than 90 percent of which passes through China, has taken a major hit since Beijing agreed to increasingly harsh U.N. Security Council resolutions aimed at pressuring Pyongyang into ceasing its nuclear and missile tests and rejoining denuclearization talks.

China's trade crackdown shows how it remains indispensable both in persuading Pyongyang to agree to talks and in fostering and safeguarding a longer term solution, Renmin University foreign affairs expert Cheng Xiaohe wrote in the ruling Communist Party newspaper Global Times on Monday.

"China's faithful implementation helped make the Security Council's resolution effective," Cheng wrote, citing a 52 percent decline in trade with South Korea in January against the year before that required "significant sacrifice" on China's part.

While China supports maintaining sanctions for the time being, it is prepared to restore its trading relationship with the North in the event of a breakthrough in order to "create a favorable external environment for North Korea's sustainable economic development," Cheng wrote.

By way of geography, its growing influence and established interest on the Korean Peninsula, China "was bound to play an important role in promoting denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in particular and shaping the geopolitical order in Northeast Asia in general," Cheng wrote.

The editorial followed remarks by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi last week that the offer of summit talks was at least a partial result of Beijing's call for a "dual suspension" of North Korean nuclear activities in return for a postponement of U.S.-South Korean war games.

Trump has spoken with both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe since Thursday's announcement, and said Xi "appreciates that the U.S. is working to solve the problem diplomatically rather than going with the ominous alternative."

Trump also said China "continues to be helpful!" Trump has repeatedly urged China to do more to pressure North Korea into abandoning its nuclear program.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.