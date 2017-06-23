Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 23, 12:10 AM EDT

China tightens online video controls, jolting investors


BEIJING (AP) -- Three popular Chinese internet services have been ordered to stop streaming video after censors complained it contained improper comments about sensitive issues. The move prompted a sell-off in the U.S.-trade shares of Sina Corp. and its microblog service, Sina Weibo.

Authorities said Thursday video streamed by users of Sina Weibo, ACFUN and a website of Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV contained "negative comments" about unspecified sensitive issues.

Communist leaders promote internet use for business and education but operate extensive censorship aimed at blocking access to material deemed subversive or obscene. Internet companies are required to enforce censorship by removing postings about politically sensitive topics.

Sina Weibo shares fell 6.1 percent on the Nasdaq market and shares of Sina fell 4.8 percent.

