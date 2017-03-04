Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 4, 12:58 AM EST

Senior China government adviser criticizes web censorship

AP Photo
AP Photo/Andy Wong

Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
China says Dalai Lama border visit would damage India ties

Chinese official urges more contacts with Taiwan politicians

Protests mount in China against South Korea's missile system

Chinese activist's lawyers slam purported interview with him

AP Explains: What to know about China's legislative sessions
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

BEIJING (AP) -- A senior member of the Chinese legislature's official advisory body is warning that the country's internet censorship is hampering scientific research and economic development, in a rare public criticism of a sensitive government policy.

Vice-chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Luo Fuhe says the slow speed of access to overseas academic websites forced domestic researchers to buy software to circumvent China's site-blocking firewall, or even travel overseas to conduct research.

His remarks, reported by state media Saturday, came as national leaders and thousands of appointed representatives are gathering in Beijing for the national legislature's annual session.

China's sophisticated internet censorship tools block numerous foreign social media and news websites. But they also hamper access to some research and university websites, whether by design or inadvertently.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.