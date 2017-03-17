Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
China, Saudi Arabia sign $65 billion in cooperation deals


BEIJING (AP) -- China and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding on investment cooperation valued at $65 billion and involving 35 cooperative projects.

The agreement followed talks Thursday between Saudi King Salman and President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Beijing is rolling out a massive trade and investment initiative across Central Asia and the Middle East called "One Belt, One Road" and sees the desert kingdom as a regional linchpin. On Friday, Salman met with Premier Li Keqiang.

Despite the eye-catching figure, such agreements usually result in much smaller actual commitments once projects begin.

Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil producer, Aramco, is a partner with state-owned China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. in a refinery in the southeastern province of Fujian and has other Chinese projects.

