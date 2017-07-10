Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 10, 1:52 AM EDT

China's COSCO to buy Orient Overseas for $6.3 billion

AP Photo
AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills

Interactive
Made in China: Too Many Imports Too Soon?
Latest News
China's COSCO to buy Orient Overseas for $6.3 billion

China widens investor access as bond trading link launches

China manufacturing measure ticks up in June

Premier Li: China can control financial risks as debt rises
Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
Scholars: White House's name gaffe not helping US-China ties

Foreign doctors deem ill Chinese Nobel laureate OK to travel

China labor activist sentenced to 4 ½ years for subversion

Flooding in southern China causes deaths, damage and anger

Egyptian police said to detain Chinese Uighurs in wide sweep
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

BEIJING (AP) -- Shares in both China's state-owned shipping company, COSCO, and Orient Overseas (International) Ltd. surged Monday after COSCO agreed to buy its smaller rival for $6.3 billion.

The merger will form a new Asian shipping giant, helping COSCO compete as a wave of consolidation in the industry creates a handful of huge global competitors.

By mid-afternoon Monday, COSCO's shares traded in Hong Kong had jumped 6.1 percent while Orient Overseas' shares soared 20.8 percent.

COSCO, with 311 container ships, ranks among the global industry's top five competitors. Orient Overseas, controlled by the family of former Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee-Hwa, is in the top 10.

The transaction is subject to antitrust review by Chinese, European and U.S. authorities, according to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The filing said COSCO will pay $10.07 per share (HK$78.67), a premium of 38 percent over Orient's Friday share price on the Hong Kong Exchange. The total price tag for the deal will be $6.3 billion (HK$49.2 billion).

The shipping industry has been struggling amid sluggish global trade and falling rates. Danish shipping firm Maersk acquired Hamburg Sud, a German company, in December, while French shipper CMA CGM bought Singapore-based Neptune Orient Lines last year.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.