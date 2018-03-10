Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 10, 3:59 AM EST

Major Chinese city orders traffic, factory curbs due to smog


BEIJING (AP) -- One of China's biggest cities has imposed curbs on traffic and factories due to a spike in air pollution and told elderly people and children to stay indoors.

The government of Tianjin, a port city of 15.5 million people east of Beijing, said half its cars will be barred from the road each day starting Sunday based on whether their license plate numbers are odd or even.

Factories were ordered to reduce emissions by 50 percent. Kindergartens and primary schools were told to cancel outdoor activities.

China's major cities are among the world's smoggiest and regularly suffer pollution spikes that prompt emergency measures.

