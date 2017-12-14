Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 14, 12:59 AM EST

South Korean President Moon in China on visit to repair ties

By CHRISTOPHER BODEEN
Associated Press

Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
South Korean President Moon in China on visit to repair ties

Another deadly blaze strikes Beijing as evictions draw fury

China marks Nanking Massacre's 80th anniversary

Stay or flee: Sold NKorean brides face hard choices in China

Australian lawmaker quits over Chinese political links
Multimedia
Swift negotiations free U.S. journalists
Timeline of U.S.-North Korea relations
Timeline of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs
Depth of Field: North Korea
A look at Kim Jong Il
Truth emerges about Kim Soo-im
Commission: U.S. military killed Korean refugees
South Koreans Protest U.S. Beef Accord
S. Korea Women Keep Diving Tradition Alive
Bittersweet Homecoming: Koreans Return Home After 68 Years in Russia
Latest News
South Korean President Moon in China on visit to repair ties

Stay or flee: Sold NKorean brides face hard choices in China

Ex-US deserter to NKorea who married Japanese abductee dies

South Korea imposes new sanctions on North Korea

Senior UN official leaves North Korea after rare visit
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

BEIJING (AP) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in was due to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping Thursday on a visit to Beijing aimed at repairing ties frayed by a dispute over the deployment of an anti-missile system.

The two leaders were to preside over a document signing ceremony following their talks, although there was no indication they would be issuing statements. While the visit is a sign of progress toward resolving the more than one-year-old dispute, China continues to demand the removal of the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, known as THAAD, saying it allows South Korea and its U.S. ally to spy on military activity in northeastern China.

South Korean businesses in China have suffered as a result of the dispute. China suspended group tours to South Korea that are a mainstay of the local tourism industry, pulled South Korean soap operas off television and banned the country's popular K-Pop stars from visiting.

South Korea's Lotte business group, which provided the land for the missile-defense system, had to suspend business amid the anti-South Korea sentiments.

Moon has strived to balance South Korea's close political and military ties with the U.S. with its economic dependency on the Chinese market. While South Korea has resisted China's demands to withdraw THAAD, which it says is needed to counter the threat of North Korean missiles, Beijing has said it approves of a pledge from Seoul not to expand it.

That set the stage for a visit by South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to Beijing last month at which she and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi affirmed their commitment to repair relations.

Beijing is North Korea's most important political and economic partner, but has enforced increasingly strict United Nations sanctions against its neighbor while seeking to persuade all parties to return to denuclearization talks.

A visit to Pyongyang by Chinese special envoy Song Tao last month appears to have created no breakthroughs. Song visited as part of a tradition of exchanges between the ruling parties of the two countries, but left apparently without meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.