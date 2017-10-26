Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Oct 26, 12:22 AM EDT

China's Communist Party praises Xi as Marxist thinker

AP Photo
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
China's Communist Party praises Xi as Marxist thinker

China's Xi unveils new party leaders but no clear successor

Xi Jinping and other key leaders of China's Communist Party

Xi's accrual of power seems to resonate with Chinese public

China defends its trade with North Korea as permitted by UN
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

BEIJING (AP) -- China's ruling Communist Party has praised President Xi Jinping as a Marxist thinker, adding to intense propaganda promoting Xi's personal image as he begins a second five-year term as leader.

The party added Xi's name to its constitution this week, a decision party spokesman Yang Weimin said Thursday was justified due to his "significant contribution" to ideology.

The official propaganda apparatus has promoted Xi's personal image with an intensity unseen since the 1970s under of Mao Zedong, founder of the communist government.

That has prompted some political analysts to suggest Xi is building a Mao-style cult of personality, but party spokespeople have denied that.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.