Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 27, 10:15 PM EST

China sentences Taiwan activist to 5 years for subversion

AP Photo
AP Photo/Vincent Yu

Multimedia
Tao aborigines launch new fishing boat
Latest News
China sentences Taiwan activist to 5 years for subversion

Chinese rescuers look for 12 missing sailors after collision

Explosion in Chinese port city kills 2, injures 30

Chinese police detain woman suspected of abusing children

China closing main road connection with North Korea
Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
China sentences Taiwan activist to 5 years for subversion

Chinese rescuers look for 12 missing sailors after collision

Explosion in Chinese port city kills 2, injures 30

Chinese police detain woman suspected of abusing children

China closing main road connection with North Korea
Interactives
Taiwan's Festival of Prosperity
Taiwanese Ghost Month
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

BEIJING (AP) -- A Chinese court Tuesday sentenced to five years in prison a Taiwanese activist who conducted online lectures on Taiwan's democratization and managed a fund for families of political prisoners in China.

The Yueyang City Intermediate People's Court in central China handed down the sentence against Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che after finding him guilty of subversion of state power.

Lee's co-defendant, Peng Yuhua, who is from mainland China, was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment. Peng had also pleaded guilty during trial, saying he had founded an organization called Palm Flower Co. to pressure China to accept a multiparty political system. Lee was his deputy in charge of education, Peng said.

Taiwan, a self-governing island Beijing regards as part of Chinese territory, swiftly condemned the sentence.

"The spread of democratic ideas is innocent!" Alex Huang, the spokesman of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, said in a statement. Huang urged Beijing to release Lee as soon as possible and allow him to return to Taiwan.

"We cannot accept that Lee Ming-che has been convicted of 'state subversion' for sharing ideas of freedom and democracy out of concern for the development of mainland China's civil society and democracy," the statement said.

Lee's trial marked China's first criminal prosecution of a nonprofit worker since Beijing passed a law tightening controls over foreign non-governmental organizations.

Subversion of state power is a vaguely defined charge often used by authorities to muzzle dissent and imprison critics.

Lee was detained in southern China on March 19 and tried in September. Lee confessed to the charge during his trial, which his wife dismissed as "a political show."

China's wide-ranging crackdown on civil society has featured a string of televised "confessions" - believed to have been coerced - from human rights activists accused of plots to overthrow the political system.

Calls to Lee's wife on her mobile phone rang unanswered.

The new law says foreign NGOs must not endanger China's national security and ethnic unity, and places nonprofit groups under close police supervision. It is seen as an attempt to clamp down on perceived threats to the ruling Communist Party's control.

Relations between Taiwan and China have been near an all-time low since the election of Tsai, whose party has advocated Taiwan's formal independence. China cut off contacts with Taiwan's government in June of last year, five months after Tsai was elected.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.