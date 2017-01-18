Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 18, 5:20 AM EST

China calls on US to bar Taiwan from Trump inauguration


BEIJING (AP) -- China has called on the U.S. to bar a Taiwanese delegation from attending Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Friday.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday the request had been passed to Trump's transition team and to the current administration of Barack Obama.

Hua said China was firm in its opposition to "anyone from the Taiwan administration engaged in activities that interfere or undermine the China-U.S. relationship in the U.S. under any pretext."

Delegation leader and former Premier Yu Shyi-kun departed for Washington on Monday together with politicians from both the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the opposition Nationalists.

Trump angered Beijing and upset decades of diplomatic precedent by talking by phone with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen shortly after winning November's presidential election.

