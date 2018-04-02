|
A glance at US products affected by Chinese tariff hikes
Some goods on which the Chinese government raised tariffs Monday.
25 PERCENT TARIFFS
Most goods targeted for 25 percent tariffs are varieties of pork, for which China is the No. 3 American export market.
- PORK
Fresh and chilled bone-in pork forelegs and hind legs, chilled whole and half hog heads, pork liver, chopped pork, other fresh and chilled pork
- ALUMINUM
Scrap aluminum
15 PERCENT TARIFFS
Chinese regulators also imposed 15 percent duties on apples, almonds and dozens of types of fruit
- FRUIT
Apples, fresh or dried; coconut, fresh and dried; bananas, fresh or dried; pineapple; pomegranates; mangos; grapefruit; grapes; watermelon; cherries; strawberries; dried apricots
- NUTS
Brazil nuts, cashews, almond kernels, walnuts, macadamia nuts, pine nuts
- WINE
Sparkling wine
- HERBS
Ginseng
- PIPES
Stainless steel and alloy pipe used for petroleum or natural gas, multiple diameters
