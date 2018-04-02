Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 2, 4:21 AM EDT

A glance at US products affected by Chinese tariff hikes

Some goods on which the Chinese government raised tariffs Monday.

25 PERCENT TARIFFS

Most goods targeted for 25 percent tariffs are varieties of pork, for which China is the No. 3 American export market.

- PORK

Fresh and chilled bone-in pork forelegs and hind legs, chilled whole and half hog heads, pork liver, chopped pork, other fresh and chilled pork

- ALUMINUM

Scrap aluminum

15 PERCENT TARIFFS

Chinese regulators also imposed 15 percent duties on apples, almonds and dozens of types of fruit

- FRUIT

Apples, fresh or dried; coconut, fresh and dried; bananas, fresh or dried; pineapple; pomegranates; mangos; grapefruit; grapes; watermelon; cherries; strawberries; dried apricots

- NUTS

Brazil nuts, cashews, almond kernels, walnuts, macadamia nuts, pine nuts

- WINE

Sparkling wine

- HERBS

Ginseng

- PIPES

Stainless steel and alloy pipe used for petroleum or natural gas, multiple diameters

