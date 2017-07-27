BEIJING (AP) -- A Chinese transgender man says a court has ruled that he was unjustly dismissed by a former employer, in the country's first such discrimination lawsuit.

The 29-year-old man, who identifies himself only as "Mr. C" to protect his parents' privacy, said the verdict delivered to him Wednesday by a district court in the southwestern city of Guiyang ruled his employment rights were violated. It ordered his previous employer pay him the equivalent of $297.

The court said no one was available to comment.

The man filed the lawsuit after an arbitration council last year ruled against his claim that he had been unfairly fired by a medical testing center.

While still relatively conservative, Chinese society has become more accepting of gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transgender people in recent years.