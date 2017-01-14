Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 14, 9:17 PM EST

China again rejects Trump's suggestion to negotiate Taiwan


Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
China again rejects Trump's suggestion to negotiate Taiwan

China aircraft carrier capabilities tested on latest mission

Critics attacked, history revised as China nationalism rises

China, Russia say united against South Korea missile defense

Chinese head home in world's biggest annual human migration
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

BEIJING (AP) -- China's Foreign Ministry has rejected President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion that he might use support of Taiwan as a bargaining chip in future negotiations between the two sides.

Spokesman Lu Kang said Sunday that the "one China" policy is "non-negotiable" and the political foundation of the U.S.-China relationship. Since recognizing Beijing in 1979, Washington has maintained only unofficial ties with Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing considers its territory.

But since winning the November election, Trump has said he would consider that policy in a discussion about trade and other issues.

He told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Friday that "everything is under negotiation, including 'one China.'"

Beijing has repeatedly pushed back against any suggested reconsideration of Taiwan, which it considers a core national interest.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.